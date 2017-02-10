Babysitter accused of robbing Severance bank pleads guilty to theft, attempted robbery | MyWindsorNow.com

A babysitter accused of robbing a bank with children in the backseat of her car will likely spend the next six years in prison after pleading guilty Friday morning to three charges in two separate cases.

Rachel Einspahr pleaded guilty to theft, forgery and attempted robbery in connection with a series of events including a May 13 incident in which police say she robbed a Severance bank while babysitting two children. In addition to the charges from that incident, Einspahr also faced 31 charges stemming from allegations that she was skimming money while managing a local business.

Michael Williams, Einspahr’s attorney, said it was that list of charges that convinced Einspahr to plead guilty. He said if Einspahr merely faced charges in the robbery case, she probably would not have entered a guilty plea.

“I think she’s overly charged in that case,” he said. “We don’t believe the people could’ve met that burden, but since she’s charged with three pages of counts in the other case she’s agreed to take the six years.”

An affidavit for Einspahr’s arrest states she passed a note to a bank teller while she was in the bank’s drive through. The note claimed there was a man with a gun threatening the children in the back seat of her car, and that he wanted money. According to the report, Einspahr left the bank with $500.

One of the children later told police there was no man in the backseat of the car with them.

“To expose children to that type of activity when they’re in your care is a breach of trust,” said Kathryn Wilson, one of the prosecutors in the case.

Wilson also addressed the myriad charges leveled against Einspahr in the other case, saying Einspahr stole roughly $32,000 from a small, local business. She said losing that amount of money can be devastating for a business that size.

“The defendant acknowledges (her employer) was someone who was very good to her, like family,” Wilson said. “We’ve been trying to come up with an (agreement) that rightfully acknowledges the defendant’s actions.”

Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns said he felt the plea agreement was fair. He sentenced Einspahr to six years in prison for theft, three years for forgery and three years for attempted robbery. Since he ruled the sentences will run concurrently – meaning Einspahr will serve them at the same time – she faces a total of six years in prison.