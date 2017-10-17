Bahá'ís of Windsor to celebrate 200th Anniversary of the Birth of Bahá'u'lláh, Founder of the Bahá'í Faith

Bahá'ís and friends of the faith of Windsor will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Birth of Bahá'u'lláh, the Founder of the Bahá'í Faith, on Saturday and Sunday.

A Light of Unity Community Art Show will be part of the celebration, and will be open from 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St.

According to a news release from Windsor resident Jessica Kerr, art that expresses unity, love, justice, truth and service will be exhibited along with free art projects open to community. Light refreshments will be served.

A neighborhood Light of Unity Festival potluck will be at 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, or to learn the address of the potluck, call Kerr at (970) 581-5583 or email lanikamalphoto@gmail.com. For more information about Bahá'í, go to http://www.bahai.org.