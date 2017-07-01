Bangert: Help us take a look back, and a look ahead, in today’s Windsor Now | MyWindsorNow.com

It was July 4, 2007, when we launched our first edition of Windsor Now.

The estimated population of Windsor at that time was about 17,000. The number of students enrolled in the school district the previous academic year was about 3,700.

The paper had a story on the school board hosting public meetings to consider a bond issue — to build a new middle school and elementary school in Severance, and adding a third wing to Grandview Elementary in Windsor. Police were making plans to handle the traffic and parking for the fireworks show that night — at Eastman Park.

Now, Windsor has about 26,000 residents. The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District has about 6,000 students. And Tuesday night's fireworks show will be at Windsor Lake instead of Eastman Park, and police will still have their hands full with traffic and parking because thousands of people from throughout northern Colorado are expected to attend.

“We hope you continue to rely on Windsor Now in the next 10 years and beyond, as your source of local news, features and advertising, and as a force to help bring the community together.”

My goodness, how Windsor has changed.

And my goodness, how Windsor will change again in the next 10 years.

To celebrate our 10 years in Windsor, we decided to devote today's issue to a look back — and a look ahead. We'll review how Windsor has changed in the past 10 years. And we'll talk to the experts about what Windsor will look like in the year 2027.

Of course, looking ahead is by no means an exact science. The crystal ball might be clear to some, but to others it is quite murky. And so many unexpected things can happen to change a community's direction.

Take, for example, the Windsor tornado of 2008. Nobody could see that coming, of course. It certainly changed the landscape in Windsor. Many would call it a great tragedy in the hours and days after it happened, and if you had a house that was destroyed or damaged, you certainly felt the wrath of Mother Nature.

But many others who were living in Windsor at the time also say it was a great motivator. The rebuilding and recovery was an amazing thing to watch, and many will now tell you the tornado's destructive powers also were a unifying force in bringing the town together and creating community pride.

No one knows for sure what might happen in the next 10 years in Windsor. We hope you enjoy our look back, and our look ahead.

And we hope you continue to rely on Windsor Now in the next 10 years and beyond as your source of local news, features and advertising, and as a force to help bring the community together.

— Randy Bangert is general manager and editor of Windsor Now. He can be reached via email at rbangert@mywindsornow.com, or by phone at (970) 392-4435.