Banner Health CEO among Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado’s five new board members

The Alzheimer's Association of Colorado appointed five new members to its board of directors, bringing the board membership to 22.

Margo Karsten, the CEO of Banner Health, is among the new board members. She provides leadership for North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley as well as locations in Loveland and Fort Collins.

The other new members include Alzheimer's researcher Dr. Luis Medina, marketing executive Kristen Beatty, tech firm CEO Tim Glennie and former litigator J. Ryann Peyton.

Gene Sobczak, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado said each new member has experience volunteering with the Alzheimer's Association.

"This new cohort of board members adds to the professional depth to our current board, and each comes with an understanding of the disease that can only be gained as a caregiver for a loved one," Sobczak said.

Board membership is set to a maximum of 25 members.