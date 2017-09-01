Banner Health hosts virtual career event

Banner Health will conduct a virtual career fair later this month for positions ranging from entry to leadership level in a variety of health care careers.

The virtual hiring event for Banner's Western region is 1-3 p.m. Sept. 21.

Candidates are encouraged to go to app.brazenconnect.com/a/bannerhealth/e/Glzlv to register and learn more about open positions. Jobs are available in Brush, Sterling, Wyoming, Arizona, Nevada, California and Nebraska.

For more information, event details, and to register for an event, go to http://www.bannerhealth.com/hiringevent.

The event will allow candidates to chat online with hiring personnel about specific jobs. Candidates can chat via computer, smartphone or tablet.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner-University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry.