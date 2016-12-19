Barenaked Ladies, TobyMac set to perform at the Greeley Stampede | MyWindsorNow.com

The Greeley Stampede announced it added the Barenaked Ladies to the 2017 SuperStars Concert Series. TobyMac, six-time Grammy-winning Christian pop artist is set to headline the new Faith & Family Night.

“They’re both a little different from what we’ve done in the past,” said Trent Johnson, night show chairman with the Stampede. “We wanted it to be high energy and fun.”

The Barenaked Ladies will perform 8 p.m. June 24. The band is known for high energy, precision, finesse and outright celebration at their live concerts, according to a news release. The band has produced 14 studio albums over the past three decades, has collectively sold more than 14 million copies. The special guest performing with the group has yet to be announced.

Individual tickets to see Barenaked Ladies will cost $30 or $45 depending on seat location.

The first ever Faith & Family night on June 25 will serve as a standalone concert, Johnson said and will offer a more family oriented opportunity to enjoy the music.

TobyMac is set to perform at 8 p.m. He’s known for fusing rock, pop, soul and hip-hop into what he galls a “musical gumbo,” according to a news release. He’s sold more than 11 million albums and has had six contemporary No. 1 singles.

Johnson said he’s excited to offer different churches and youth groups the opportunity to see such a big name perform in their own community.

Individual tickets to see TobyMac perform are now on sale for $30 or $40, depending on seat location.

People can “Stampede Size” the SuperStars Concert Package by adding the TobyMac conert for a discounted rate of $20 or $30. People who have already purchased the SuperStars concert package are eligible for the $10 discount and can purchase tickets by calling or visiting the Stampede office before Jan. 18. The Stampede also announced John Michael Montgomery will open for Clay Walker July 2.