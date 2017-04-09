Baseball team tops Erie to stay unbeaten in Prep Roundup for April 9 | MyWindsorNow.com

BASEBALL

Windsor 14, Erie 4: In Erie, the Wizards stayed unbeaten, improving to 5-0 in 4A Tri-Valley Conference play, 7-0 overall.

Brandon Rhodes had three hits and two stolen bases. Mitchel Watson and Jake Barker each hit a home run.

Bryce English and Braden Peninger had two hits apiece.

TRACK AND FIELD

EATON — The Eaton girls (138 points) claimed the team title in their home meet, the Eaton Invitational on Saturday.

Senior Emma Willadsen won the 800-meter run, and fellow senior Tayler Hays took top honors in the 1,600.

The Reds also received first-place finishes from relay teams in the 3,200, 800 and 1,600 relays.

"Overall, they competed well on their home turf and are growing as a team," Eaton coach Kaelie Sandstrom wrote in an email. "Athletes are starting to hit some times we like to see and several are earning (personal record) marks."

Highland (106.5) was second in the girls team standings, and Platte Valley (87.5) was third.

Huskies freshman Remington Ross continued her stellar season, winning the 400 with a school-record time of 59.71. She also won the long jump (16 feet, 6.5 inches).

Highland freshman Ryleigh Carr won the 3,200 (13:48.93).

Broncos sophomore Michaela Hill was first in the 100 (13.45). In fact, the Broncos took the top 3 spots in that race.

Platte Valley senior Lindsay Niederkorn won the 100 hurdles (16.99).

Sterling (161) won the boys team title, Berthoud (109) was second, and Greeley Central (86) was third.

Wildcats sophomore Ramon Villalobos Ocampo Jr. placed first in the 1,600 (4;40.59) and third in the 400 (53.48). Fellow Central sophomore Kelati Simon won the 3,200 (10:42.48).

The duo teamed up to help the 'Cats win the 3,200 relay (8:31.42).

The host Reds were fourth in the boys standings, led by Elias Munoz, who improved his pole vault personal record by more than a foot (4th, 10' 8").

"He has been working really hard and it is great to see his success in this event," Sandstrom said of Munoz.

Eaton's boys took first in the 1,600 relay.

Boys

Team Scores — Sterling 161, Berthoud 109, Greeley Central 86, Eaton 75, Liberty Common 64, Platte Valley 61, Valley 41, Dayspring Christian 30, Pawnee 27, Highland 19, Heritage Christian 12, Merino 7, Estes Park 6, Windsor 2, Briggsdale 2.

100-meter dash — Caleb Urwiller, DCA, 11.57; Harris, Sterling, 11.60; Rafferty, Berthoud, 11.70; 200 — Harris, Sterling, 23.40; Buckley, Berthoud, 23.96; Isaiah Salazar, Eaton, 24.05; 400 — Rafferty, Berthoud, 52.84; Sebastian Zehnder, PV, 53.45; Ramon Ocampo Jr. Villalobos, GC, 53.48; 800 — Caraway, LC, 2:06.76; Arturo Toro, GC, 2:07.80; Trevor Schneider, Valley, 2:08.50; 1,600 — Villalobos, GC, 4:40.59; Gee, LC, 4:41.31; Karg, Merino, 4:49.86; 3,200 — Simon Kelati, GC, 10:42.48; Dowdy, LC, 10:49.86; Burtis, Berthoud, 11:22.87; 110 high hurdles — Dustin Horn, PV, 16.87; Salem, Heritage, 17.45; Tristin Checketts, Valley, 17.94; 300 hurdles — Schwindt, LC, 43.42; Skoric, Berthoud, 43.56; Horn, PV, 44.55; 400 relay — Berthoud 44.89; Sterling 45.22; GCHS (Dylan Chartier, Xavier Klausner, Donovan Salazar, Xavier Zambrano) 46.61; 800 relay — Sterling 1:34.98; PVHS (Eastin Franek, Trevon Wehrman, Josh Yancey, Zehnder) 1:35.82; Berthoud 1:35.92; 1,600 relay — Eaton (Manny Pinkstaff, Wyatt Hamm, Ariel, Elias Munoz) 3:40.82; Valley (Dylan Shutt, Gabe Murillo, Aaron Trujillo, Schneider) 3:41.62; GCHS (Dylan Chartier, Xavier Klausner, D. Salazar, Toro) 3:42.08; 3,200 relay — GCHS (Angelo Abundis, Kelati, Toro, Villalobos) 8:31.42; Eaton (David Garcia, Hamm, Alhan Rodriguez, Munoz) 8:57; High jump — A. Chavez, Sterling, 6' 1"; Jade Cass, Pawnee, 5' 11"; Newbill, Sterling, 5' 11"; Pole vault — Mayes, LC, 14' 8"; Krier, Sterling, 12' 8"; Alsup, Sterling, 11' 2"; Long jump — Urwiller, DCA, 20' 3.75"; Frank, Sterling, 19' 9.5"; Klausner, GC, 19' 8.25"; Triple jump — Voth, Berthoud, 42' 5"; M. Chavez, Sterling, 41' 11.5"; Krier, Sterling,41' 6" ; Shot put — Pittman, Sterling, 43' 3"; Henry Fritzler, Eaton, 41' 7"; Urwiller, DCA, 41'; Discus — Kaiser, Sterling, 125' 4"; Cone, Sterling, 115' 2"; Matthew Salazar, Eaton, 114' 3".

Girls

Team Scores — Eaton 138, Highland 106.5, Platte Valley 87.5, Sterling 83.5, Berthoud 68, Greeley Central 68, Heritage Christian 52.5, Liberty Common 40, Dayspring Christian 25, Briggsdale 16, Estes Park 14, Merino 12, Valley 11.

100-meter dash — Michaela Hill, PV, 13.45; Molly Griese, PV, 13.65; Claire Smith, PV, 13.85; 200 — Lainee Hauer, Eaton, 27.40; Hill, PV, 27.61; Alexis Lamoreaux, Eaton, 27.74; 400 — Remington Ross, Highland, 59.71; Denisse Ojeda, GC, 1:02.80; Skyla Miller, Briggsdale, 1:04.66; 800 — Emma Willadsen, Eaton, 2:26.69; Tristin Brandly, Eaton, 2:33.26; Wagner, Heritage, 2:35.20; 1,600 — Tayler Hays, Eaton, 5:38.33; Wagner, Heritage, 5:48.41; Powell, Merino, 5:55.67; 3,200 — Ryleigh Carr, Highland, 13:48.93; Basch, EP, 14:01.96; Angelica Orozco, Eaton, 14:02.69; 100 hurdles — Lindsay Neiderkorn, PV, 16.99; Mulder, Berthoud, 17.15; Taylor Ream, Eaton, 19.54; 300 hurdles — Mulder, Berthoud, 49.57; Kellogg, Sterling, 51.89; Makayla Martin, GC, 53.37; 400 relay — Berthoud 52.22; PVHS (Griese, Hill, Niederkorn, Smith) 52.39; Heritage 52.41; 800 relay — Eaton (Ryanne Ehlers, Stephanie Weigandt, Allie Phillips, Hauer) 1:49.34; Highland (Maison Tolle, Olivia Himmel, Rachel Faryna, Ross) 1:52.59; PVHS (Griese, Hill, Smith, Baylee Gutierrez) 1:54.19; 1,600 relay — Eaton (Allie Phillips, Hays, Ehlers, Willadsen) 4:24.13; Highland (Katie Pettit, Rylee Habel, Faryna, Breanna Mick (4:28.24; GCHS (Simone Campbell, Keeley Germann, Riley Moir, Ojeda) 4:41.89; 3,200 relay — Eaton (Brandly, Mikayla Schwartz, Hays, Willadsen) 10:15.90; GCHS (Dayana Alvarez Rivera, Campbell, Maria Toro-Luna, Crystal Vasquez) 11:29.57; Highland (Habel, Carr, Catlin Anderson, Moriah Benjamin) 11:31.86; 800 Sprint Medley — Highland (Maiya DeHoyos, Tolle, Himmel, Ross) 1:54.70; Eaton (Hauer, Weigandt, Ehlers, Phillips) 1:56.26; GCHS (Martin, Ojeda, Willis, Stephanie Dewitt) 1:56.55; High jump — Chavez, Sterling, 5' 1"; Archer, Berthoud, 5'; Ana Scott, Eaton, 4' 11"; Pole vault — Prelle, Sterling, 10'; Kellogg, Sterling, 8' 2"; Schaffer, LC, 8' 2"; Long jump — Ross, Highland, 16' 6.5"; Chavez, Sterling, 15' 10.5"; Ehlers, Eaton, 15' 7"; Triple jump — Chavez, Sterling, 35' 9.5"; Noelle Meagher, Eaton, 32' 5"; Mertens, Merino, 31'; Shot put — Aubree Raimer, GC, 33' 7.5"; Kolby Moore, PV, 32' 2"; Laramie Woods, Highland, 31' 10.5; Discus — Erika Shupe, DCA, 99' 6"; Kelsi Donoho, DCA, 98' 1"; Woods, Highland, 95' 7".