Baseball team tops Skyline behind late rally in Prep Roundup for April 19 | MyWindsorNow.com

BASEBALL

Windsor 11, Skyline 10: In Windsor, after trailing 10-5 late, the Wizards scored the game's final six runs to improve their record to 8-0 in 4A Tri-Valley play, 10-1 overall.

Junior Keegan Vialpando and senior Mitch Watson each hit 3 for 4 for Windsor. Junior Braden Peninger had a game-high four RBI on 1-of-3 hitting.

Skyline scored five runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to build a sizable, albeit short-lived, lead. But the Wizards responded with three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth.

SHS 102 520 0 — 10 10 1

WHS 130 133 X — 11 16 6

WHS — Ty Montgomery (6H, 2ER, 1BB, 1SO), Zach Watts (4th, 1H, 0ER, 1BB, 1SO), Alex Fietek (6th, W, 3-0, 3H, 1ER, 1BB, 1SO) and Keegan Vialpando. 2B – Vialpando 2, Jared Jensen, Corte Tapia, Mitch Watson, Zach Watts; 3B – Braden Peninger; RBI – Peninger 4, Tapia 2, Jake Barker, Jensen, Vialpando.