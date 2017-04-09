Becker’s Hospital Review names two UCHealth hospitals on list of ‘100 great hospitals’ in America | MyWindsorNow.com

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system includes Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, UCHealth Medical Group in Loveland, Broomfield Hospital, Grandview Hospital in Colorado Springs and University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, as well as more than 100 clinic locations, including some in Greeley.

Becker's Hospital Review this week named UCHealth's Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Denver on a list of "100 great hospitals" in America.

According to a news release, hospitals that made the cut are industry leaders in innovation, quality patient care and clinical research and have been recognized by various publications and accrediting organizations.

That makes for the second time in a month an independent study has recognized the two hospitals.

"This honor is a testament to the dedication and passion of our nurses, physicians and staff," said Kevin Unger, CEO and president of Poudre Valley Hospital in the release. "We work hard to keep our patients safe, to deliver excellent outcomes at a reasonable cost and to provide the very best experience possible for our patients. We are doing a lot of things right, and that's what this recognition is all about."

Poudre Valley Hospital and University of Colorado Hospital are two of five Colorado hospitals on the list, which is available at http://bit.ly/2n7jRSs.

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team chose hospitals based on analysis of several ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News and World Report's 2016-17 Honor Roll and specialty rankings, CMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades, Truven Health Analytics top hospitals, Most Wired hospitals and Magnet accreditation, according to the release.

Last month, Truven Health Analytics named Poudre Valley Hospital and University of Colorado Hospital, along with UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland to its list of 100 top hospitals. Truven Health Analytics named them for demonstrating clinical and operational excellence.

Hospitals do not apply and winners do not pay to market their inclusion on either list, according to the release.