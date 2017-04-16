Bethel Lutheran Church will host workshop to help parents and teachers explain inappropriate touching to kids | MyWindsorNow.com

Bethel Lutheran Church will host a workshop to help parents and teachers explain to children what is safe touching and what is inappropriate.

Former Fort Collins police officer Jon Holsten and author of "The Swimsuit Lesson a story for parents and children to enjoy together" will speak at the two-hour session, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at 328 Walnut St., Windsor.

The event is free and open to adults only according to a news release.