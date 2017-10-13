Bi-partisan group plans rally to support Weld County oversight board

Weld County elected officials and residents will host a rally against ballot measure 1A at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Ballot measure 1A is the measure that would disband the Weld County Council, an oversight board enshrined in the Weld County Charter and charged with reviewing all aspects of county government.

The rally, put on by a bi-partisan group of elected officials, including Weld County Commissioner Sean Conway and Greeley City Councilwoman Rochelle Galindo, will take place at 9:45 a.m. Saturday on the east steps of the Weld County Courthouse, 901 9th Ave.

Along with Galindo and Conway, Rep. Dave Young, D-Greeley, Sen. John Cooke and Rep. Perry Buck will be in attendance. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., won't be in attendance, but has prepared a statement to be read in support of the Weld County Council and against ballot measure 1A.

The public is invited to attend the rally.