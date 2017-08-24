Big Thompson Canyon will be closed to traffic beginning Oct. 2

Transportation officials will close the Big Thompson Canyon to traffic beginning Oct. 2 to accommodate continued reconstruction of the highway.

The roads and bridges on the stretch of U.S. 34 running through Big Thompson Canyon were heavily damaged during the 2013 floods, as well as flooding in 1976. As a result, CDOT officials studied the hydraulic flow of the river in the canyon and opted to reroute the highway, according to a news release.

The canyon will be closed from just east of Mall Road to the Dam Store at mile point 83 to through traffic.

The canyon will be re-opened, weather-permitting, prior to Memorial Day next year, the release stated.

During the closure, residents and property owners in the canyon will be allowed access with a permit each day from 6-8:30 a.m. and again from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday through Sunday, the afternoon open hours will be extended to 4-8 p.m.

The canyon will be re-opened to all drivers on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, and again from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Pilot cars will direct traffic through the work areas, but permits will not be necessary, the release stated.