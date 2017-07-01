Bike to Work Day encourages residents to stay active | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information about Windsor’s trails, or to view a map of bicycle routes, go to http://www.windsorgov.com/836/Trails-Open-Spaces .

» Signal First: Use hand signals to alert nearby vehicles to turns or lane changes; and always call your pass when going around other bicyclists or pedestrians.

» Ride Predictably: Scan the road, anticipate hazards, and communicate any moves to others.

» Side-by-Side Rule: Ride no more than two abreast; move to single-file if riding two abreast impedes the flow of motorized traffic.

» Bicyclists must ride as far right as possible and with the flow of traffic

» Check the door: Prior to getting out of a vehicle, look before opening the car door to avoid injuring any bicyclist on the road.

» Scan, then turn: Look for bicyclists before making turns and make sure the road is clear before proceeding.

» Wait a few seconds: If three feet to pass is not available then wait until there is enough room to pass safely.

» Give bicyclists at least three feet of space when passing: Even if it requires crossing the center line, if it is safe — or risk a ticket.

The Colorado Department of Transportation released some tips for drivers and bicyclists for June, Bike to Work Month, in a news release, including the following:

Diane Hall bikes 14 miles to get to work every day during the summer.

As she munched a breakfast burrito from the town of Windsor's breakfast stop Wednesday outside Spokes bicycle shop, Hall said she takes the long way to work by riding trails. But sometimes, like when afternoons are too hot, she likes to "cruise" the 3 miles home through town.

Hall was one of almost 20 bicyclists who stopped at the town's breakfast station by 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Luke Bolinger, recreation supervisor for the town of Windsor.

"We may look at doing another station next year if it keeps going the way it does," he said.

“We’re a small community, and we definitely want to encourage folks to get out and be active, I think that’s the most important thing too.” Luke BolingerRecreation supervisor for the town of Windsor.

Bolinger said the town hopes residents will take advantage of the more than 40 miles of trails that run throughout Windsor.

"We want to encourage that mode of transportation. We have 40-plus miles of trail here in town, and they're only growing. We've got a great asset in the Poudre Trail, and we want to encourage folks to get out on the trails and utilize those amenities that they have," he said. "And we're a small community, and we definitely want to encourage folks to get out and be active. I think that's the most important thing, too."

Spokes Inc. has been a good partner to the town with other bicycle events like Community Bike Night, Bolinger said, so it just made sense to have the stop outside the shop.

Dave Roberts, owner of Spokes, said he encourages everyone to bike to work every day, even in the winter.

"We'd like to see it become more of not just a day, but more of a lifestyle," Roberts said. "So I think it's important to promote it at least once."

Roberts said winter Bike to Work Days are hosted, as well, but more people participate during the summer.

"There's only a few days in the winter that it's really not ridable," he said.

The breakfast stop included burritos provided by Tolmar, fruit and Bike to Work Day T-shirts.

Bill Ruzinsky met up with five of his colleagues from Carestream Health to bike to work. The six had team jerseys, with an X-ray style image of ribs on the front.

"Do you get the theme? We make X-ray film," Ruzinsky said.