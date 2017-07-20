BizWest Energy Summit hosts oil and gas officials who discuss topics from earthquakes to the Wattenberg Field | MyWindsorNow.com

Every year, BizWest hosts its annual Energy Summit to feature the state’s leading voices in the oil and gas industry and to discuss happenings in the energy sector.

Oil and gas officials discussed safety, human-caused earthquakes and the future of the Wattenberg Field among other topics concerning the energy industry at this year's BizWest's Energy Summit.

On Thursday morning, energy regulators and experts gave several presentations split into four separate sessions at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway. The sessions were on human-caused earthquakes, regulatory and safety updates, the future of the Wattenberg Field and new innovations and technology in the energy industry.

HUMAN-CAUSED EARTHQUAKES

William Yeck, a seismologist with the U.S. Geological Survey's Geologic Hazards Science Center at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, discussed the correlations between energy operations and earthquakes. Ultimately, he said, human-caused earthquakes are caused by five situations where stress is generated in the subsurface: reservoir impoundment, mining, geothermal energy production and fracking and wastewater injection. Yeck mainly presented on wastewater injection and how studies show that the frequency of human-caused earthquakes increases as injection increases, though most of these earthquakes are small and aren't typically felt. Injections wells are used to store produced water from oil and drilling operations.

One of the larger quakes Yeck noted was the 3.4-magnitude earthquake in Greeley in the summer of 2014 near the Greeley-Weld County Airport, which was centered around a wastewater injection well. After the well was temporarily shut down, there was a decrease in the human-caused earthquakes. He admitted he's unsure if that result would have been the same if the well did not shut down.

Some ways to decrease these earthquakes, Yeck said, is to either shut down these wells or decrease the rate of injections. The rate of injection is regulated by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

SAFETY

Many panelists highlighted safety as their top concerns for the energy industry in wake of recent Weld County oil and gas accidents, such as the explosion that killed two people in Firestone in April, the tank explosion that killed a Greeley man in May, and the large oil spill near Erie in June.

Some procedures have been changed to ensure these events do not happen again, such as closing older vertical wells and increased auditing and inspections for other unused wells.

"It's important that everyone is working in a safe manner," said Stuart Ellsworth, petroleum engineer with the COGCC. Ellsworth emphasized that public safety is a top priority when considering oil and gas operations, which is why there have been 38 rule changes in the state's industry over the last 20 years, with more on the way.

Michael Paules, associate director for the Colorado Petrolueum Council, reiterated those sentiments, and said companies need to evaluate these situations internally and learn from them to ensure they don't happen again.

"There are lessons learned and lessons applied," he said. "Learning the lesson isn't enough — you've got to apply the lesson."

Some tips Geraldine Brimmer, a partner with Holland & Hart, a law firm in Denver, offered for oil and gas companies were to be transparent with regulators and to be proactive. For example, testing older pipelines and replacing them if needed or utilizing updated technology.

WATTENBERG FIELD

Speakers from SRC Energy (formerly Synergy Resources), Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and Headwaters expressed optimism concerning the future of the Wattenberg Field, which is a large producing area of natural gas and condensate in Weld County located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin.

Several energy companies have expanded their holdings in the Wattenberg while others have departed out-of-state. Joel Schneyer, managing director for Headwaters, said some advantages of staying in the D-J Basin are the land prices and royalty rates in the area. The D-J Basin is ultimately more profitable than other onshore basins in the country for oil and gas operations, he said. According to Tom Birmingham, vice president of exploration for SRC Energy, low costs perpetuate activity longer.

But Birmingham also noted some challenges companies face and must overcome. For example, the Front Range's exponentially growing population.

Birmingham said companies have to less space to work with to find appropriate places for their rigs because of urban infrastructure development and high densities of population in northern Colorado. On top of that, there also are simultaneous operations they have to work around, meaning companies need to work around each other on the already limited space.

But the mood seemed to be mostly positive among the speakers, who also included Craig Walters from Anadarko.

"Wattenberg is very rich basin … that offers many different opportunities," Birmingham said.