Bohemian Foundation will match up to $2 million in Weld, Larimer hurricane relief donations

As rescue and relief efforts continue along the eastern Texas coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, more northern Coloradans have stepped forward to help.

Fort Collins-based Bohemian Foundation will match up to $2 million in donations made by residents of Weld and Larimer counties, businesses and corporate donors to the NoCo Foundation Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund. The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado established the fund to aid nonprofits in hurricane recovery efforts. The foundation will not charge an administrative fee for this fund.

To be eligible, donations must be made by midnight Oct. 20. Go to the Community Foundation's website at http://www.NoCoFoundation.org to donate.

"One thing we learned from the northern Colorado fires of 2012 and floods of 2013 is that there are two distinct areas to address: immediate relief efforts and long-term needs," Ray Caraway, Community Foundation president, said in a release.

For further information, questions or to donate stock, contact the foundation team at DonorServices@NoCoFoundation.org or (970) 224-3462.

