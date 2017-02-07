Bond set at $75,000 for man accused of touching UNC student in the shower | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld District Attorney’s office has until 3:30 p.m. Thursday to bring charges against Carlos Alberto-Gallegos, who police believe Saturday touched a UNC student in the shower.

A Weld District Court judge on Tuesday set bond for the amount of $75,000 for a man accused of touching a student in the shower of a UNC residence hall Saturday.

According to UNC police, a student reported someone had touched her while she was in the shower in Wilson Hall. Campus police released still images from the hall’s surveillance footage showing a person they believed may have been the man the student described, later determined to be 26-year-old Carlos Alberto-Gallegos.

Windsor police officers on Monday arrested Alberto-Gallegos on suspicion of theft in circumstances unrelated to Saturday’s incident. According to Windsor police Lt. Craig Dodd, officers arrived about 11 a.m. Monday at 1285 Main St., after employees of a local smoke shop reported they believed Alberto-Gallegos had stolen something from the shop.

When officers arrived, Dodd said, Alberto-Gallegos appeared to be looking into parked cars in the area. When he looked up and saw the police, he fled the area, according to Dodd. Officers then chased him through a residential area as he leaped over multiple backyard fences before they arrested him without further incident.

Later, Dodd said, officers realized he was the man UNC police had been looking for in connection with Saturday’s incident.

When Alberto-Gallegos appeared in court Tuesday, a Weld District Court judge specified if he posted bond, he is prohibited from appearing on UNC’s campus, according to Tyler Hill, spokesman for the Weld District Attorney’s office.