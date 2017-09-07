Boys soccer gets overtime win; softball, volleyball teams lose

BOYS SOCCER

Windsor 2, Skyline 1 OT: In Windsor, the Wizards were at their best when it counted most in a 2-1 nonconference overtime victory over Skyline.

"It was a hard fought game and Skyline dominated possession," Windsor coach Phil Weiser said. "We showed a lot of character at the end and regrouped in overtime."

The Wizards overcame a 1-1 tie and won in the 90th minute with a goal by Cole Davidson, who took a pass from Waseem Jimenez.

"We took advantage of our chances," Weiser added.

Windor (5-0) midfielder Camden Carlson suffered a cut to his face, requiring stitches.

Windsor goalkeeper Blake Shewmon had eight saves, taking on 25 Skyline shots.

SHS 0 1 — 1

WHS 0 2 — 2

Scoring — WHS, Trent Lind, PK, 47:00. WHS, Cole Davidson (Waseem Jimenez), 90:00.

Shots — SHS 25, WHS 9.

Saves — WHS (Blake Shewmon) 8.

Corner Kicks — SHS 2, WHS 0.

SOFTBALL

Windsor — A six-run inning for Frederick proved too large a deficit for Windsor to overcome Thursday in a 13-5 loss to a Class 4A Tri-Valley League foe.

The Wizards entered the top of the seventh inning down 6-1, but another run of scoring for Frederick put a win out of reach.

"We struggled to get the bats going again today," said Windsor coach Aryn Henneke via email. "We need to focus on the little things that we do as individuals to ensure that the larger pieces take care of themselves."

The Wizards were led by senior Janae Cameron, who went 1 for 3 with a two-RBI double.

Windsor falls to 2-3 in the Tri-Valley and 3-4 overall.

FHS 000 060 7 — 13 13 4

WHS 100 000 4 — 5 4 7

WHS — Tiana Spangler (L, 6H, 3ER, 0BB, 1SO) and Taylor Couch (5th, 7H, 5ER, 1BB, 0SO). 2B – Janae Cameron; RBI – Cameron 2, Michaela Moran.

VOLLEYBALL

Rocky Mountain 3, Windsor 0: In Windsor, the Wizards had trouble keeping up with a 5A powerhouse.

Windsor (1-0 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 1-1 overall) coach LaVerne Huston said her team dug deep on defense to keep things close, but couldn't muster enough offense to win.

"Defensively, we were scrappy and kept a lot of balls alive," she said. "But were unable to convert on the offensive end."

RMHS 25 25 25

WHS 20 18 21

WHS — Kills: Rylee Greiman 10, Ally Kennis 8, Hollie Hoffman 4; Assists: ; Aces: Tannah Heath, Ellie Garrett, Blake Serrato, Kennis; Blocks: Ellie Garrett, Hoffman, Greiman; Digs: Hoffman 11, Greiman 10, Serrato 8.

