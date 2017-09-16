 Boys soccer team continues strong play with win over Valor Christian | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS SOCCER
Windsor — Windsor continued to look, feel and play like a Class 4A powerhouse, beating nonconference foe Valor Christian 6-0 on Saturday at H.J. Dudley Field.
The Wizards, ranked fourth in 4A by CHSAANow.com, recorded their second shutout of the season. They have outscored their foes 30-7 this fall.
Senior Waseem Jimenez led Windsor's charge, recording three goals and two assists.
VCHS 0 0 — 0
WHS 2 4 — 6
WHS point-scorers — Waseem Jimenez (3 goals, 2 assists); Andrew Koehler (1 goal, 1 assist); Cam Carlson (1 goal); Colton Hettinger (1 goal); Zachary Fendley (1 assist).
Saves — VCHS (Jones 0, Vossen 7) 7, WHS (Blake Shewmon 3, Daniel Bouma) 4.

