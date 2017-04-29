Boys swimming adds 2 more races to state qualifying roster | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS SWIMMING

LOVELAND — Windsor added two more races to its already-expansive roster of state qualifiers at the first day of the Mountain View Last Chance Invitational.

In Saturday's prelims, junior Colby Horton qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle by finishing fourth in his heat in 1:48.72. Fellow junior Kash Hebert qualified for the 50 free, coming in seventh in his heat in 0:24.54.

The finals start today at 8 a.m.; Windsor has finalists in all 11 swimming events.