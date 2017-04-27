Boys swimming team defeats Greeley Central in Prep Roundup for April 28 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS SWIMMING

Greeley — The Windsor Wizards continue to cement their place in the state tournament this season, racking up 11 Class 4A state qualifying times Thursday in a 130-49 win over Greeley Central.

The Wildcats had a solid showing of their own, however. Greeley Central collected three 4A state qualifying times.

Dual attendees got a treat in the very first race, as the top four teams in the 200-yard medley relay earned state qualifying times. Windsor's Justin Krebs, Ethan Hansbury, Colby Horton and Kash Hebert finished first in the race with a time of 1 minute, 46.64 seconds. The Wizards had two more relay teams qualify for state in the race.

The Wildcats assured an appearance at state in the race thanks to third-place finishers Ethan Collins, Drake Manuello, Hayden Casdorph and Mason Metzger, who tagged the wall in 1:53.29.

Manuello racked up the Wildcats' two other state qualifying times, claiming first place in the 50 freestyle (22.52) and 100 butterfly (55.14).

The Wizards grabbed state qualifying times in the 200 individual medley (Ludwick, 2:13.44); 100 butterfly (Riley Miller, 58.59); 500 freestyle (Horton, 4:59.04; Hansbury, 5:15.58); 200 freestyle relay (1:35.87; 1:39.21); 100 breaststroke (Caiden Peterson, 1:07.19); and 400 freestyle relay (3:34.02; 3:42.01).

The Wizards are 4-0 in duals against 4A Northern Conference opponents. The Wildcats fall to 0-4.

Windsor 130, Greeley Central 49

200-yard medley relay — WHS (Justin Krebs, Ethan Hansbury, Colby Horton, Kash Hebert), 1:46.64*; WHS (Riley Miller, Garrett Ludwick, Josh Dodrill, Jeff Borrett), 1:47.64*; GCHS (Ethan Collins, Drake Manuello, Hayden Casdorph, Mason Metzger), 1:53.29*; WHS (Charles Cox, Caiden Peterson, Daniel Daley, Zane Gourd), 1:57.41*; 200 freestyle — Cox (WHS), 2:14.47; Jon Meyer (WHS), 2:27.26; Caleb Collins (GCHS), 2:31.54; 200 individual medley — Ludwick (WHS), 2:13.44*; Dodrill (WHS), 2:25.09; Casdorph (GCHS), 2:38.06; 50 freestyle — Manuello (GCHS), 22.52*; Hebert (WHS), 24.34; Daley (WHS), 26.90; 1-meter diving — Erik Caffee (WHS), 170.90; Matt Garcia (WHS), 161.15; 100 butterfly — Manuello (GCHS), 55.14*; Riley Miller (WHS), 58.59*; Borrett (WHS), 1:01.47; 100 freestyle — Zane (WHS), 57.21; Peterson (WHS), 58.75; Ethan Collins (GCHS), 1:01.04; 500 freestyle — Horton (WHS), 4:59.04*; Hansbury (WHS), 5:15.58*; Daley (WHS), 6:31.30; 200 freestyle relay — WHS (Dodrill, Riley Miller, Borrett, Ludwick), 1:35.87*; WHS (Hebert, Krebs, Hansbury, Horton), 1:39.21*; 100 backstroke — Ethan Collins (GCHS), 1:05.65; Cox (WHS), 1:05.68; Evan Spraker (WHS), 1:11.81; 100 breaststroke — Peterson (WHS), 1:07.19*; Gourd (WHS), 1:17.02; Bryce Humphrey (WHS), 1:21.75; 400 freestyle relay — WHS (Dodrill, Riley Miller, Borrett, Ludwick), 3:34.02*; WHS (Hansbury, Krebs, Hebert, Horton), 3:42.01*.

BASEBALL

Holy Family 5, Windsor 4: In Windsor, the Wizards (10-1 Class 4A Tri-Valley League, 13-2 overall) gave up five runs in the top of the first and were never able to bounce back.

They answered with two in the home half of the first and again in the fifth, but were unable to plate the tying run.

Mitchel Watson led the way at the plate, picking up two of the Wizard's three hits and driving in two runs.

HF 500 000 0 — 5 8 0

WHS 200 020 0 — 4 3 3

WHS — Corte Tapia (L, 5-1, 3ER) and Keegan Vialpando. 2B – Mitchel Watson; HR – Watson; RBI – Watson 2