Boys swimming team has 15 state-qualifying performances in Prep Roundup for April 21 | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS SWIMMING

Longmont — Windsor had 15 Class 4A state-qualifying performances as it topped Silver Creek 101-84 on Thursday.

Among those performances, freshman Josh Dodrill had his first state-qualifying performance in the 100-yard butterfly, placing third with a time of 59.29 seconds. His Wizards teammate Colby Horton won that race with a time of 54.14.

In all, Windsor won nine of 12 events.

Horton had another state-qualifying first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:01.12).

Wizards sophomore Riley Miller had a pair of state-qualifying first-place finishes in 200 freestyle (1:56.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:06.57).

200-yard medley relay — WHS (Riley Miller, Ethan Hansbury, Josh Dodrill, Jeff Borrett) 1:45.05*; SCHS (Bailey, Wu, Simon, Wingfield) 1:47.94*; 200 freestyle — Miller, W, 1:56.29*; Dickinson, SC, 1:58.79*; Dodrill, W, 2:04.52; 200 individual medley — Wingfield, SC, 2:08.86*; Hansbury, W, 2:12.47*; Justin Krebs, W, 2:15.66; 50 freestyle — Garrett Ludwick, W, 24.06; Borrett, W, 24.17; Simon, SC, 24.72; 1-meter diving — Willett, SC, 232.50*; Hubert, SC, 211.55*; Erik Caffee, W, 163.10; 100 butterfly — Colby Horton, W, 54.14*; Wingfield, SC, 55.66*; Dodrill, W, 59.29*; 100 freestyle — Borrett, W, 52.55*; Ludwick, W, 52.76*; Bailey, SC, 52.91*; 500 freestyle — Miller, W, 5:06.57*; Dickinson, SC, 5:36.70; Call, SC, 5:40.26; 200 freestyle relay — SCHS 1:37.14*; WHS (Ludwick, Kash Hebert, Hansbury, Horton) 1:37.23*; 100 backstroke — Horton, W, 1:01.12*; Krebs, W, 1:02.35*; Bailey, SC, 1:03.26; 100 breaststroke — Hansbury, W, 1:03.52*; Wu, SC, 1:06.37*; Caiden Peterson, W, 1:07.29*; 400 freestyle relay — WHS (Borrett, Miller, Ludwick, Horton) 3:43.69*.

* Class 4A state-qualifying standard.