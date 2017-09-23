Boys tennis invitational gets underway

BOYS TENNIS

Windsor and Fort Collins — University has two teams still alive after day one of the Windsor Wizards Spring Invitational on Friday.

Both the No. 3 doubles team of Will Osborne and Cameron Multer and the No. 4 doubles team of Adam Padilla and Hunter Gonzales will compete in the consolation bracket today with a chance to finish third.

"It's a good tournament with lots of good players and good competition," Bulldogs coach Justin Kravig said. "The goal is just to improve and get better."

Singles — 1. Mountain Range def. Brandon Martinez, UHS, 6-0, 6-0, Martinez def. Brighton, 9-7, Windsor def. Martinez, 8-3; 2. Northridge def. Wesley Marion, UHS, 6-1, 6-1, Marion def. Mountain Range, 8-3, Brighton def. Marion 8-5; 3. Mountain Range def. Koy Jorgensen, UHS, 3-7, 6-2 (10-3), Northridge def. Jorgensen, 8-5.

Doubles — 1. Loveland def. Noah Miyoshi & Zac Fahsholtz, UHS, 6-1, 6-3, Miyoshi & Fahsholtz def. Brighton, 8-3, Northridge def. Miyoshi & Fasholtz, 8-6; 2. Fort Collins def. Carter Kuznik & Wyatt Gurney, UHS, 6-1, 6-1, Legacy def. Kuznik & Gurney, 8-3; 3. Will Osborne & Cameron Multer, UHS, def. Northridge, 6-0, 6-3, Loveland def. Osborne & Multer, 6-0, 6-3.; 4. Fort Collins def. Adam Padilla & Hunter Gonzales, UHS, 6-1, 6-1.