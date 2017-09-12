Brain Balance to hold learning event
September 12, 2017
Brain Balance Center of Windsor will host a learning event from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at 1555 Main St., Unit A-5.
According to a news release from the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, parents, professionals and educators are invited to attend.
The event will include information about children and their brain development, a tour of the center and opportunities to sign up for free reading diagnostics and a free consultation, according to the release. Appetizers will also be available, along with informational handouts.
For more information or to register, go to bit.ly/brainbalance.