Brain Balance to hold learning event

Brain Balance to host learning event

Brain Balance Center of Windsor will host a learning event from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at 1555 Main St., Unit A-5.

According to a news release from the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, parents, professionals and educators are invited to attend.

The event will include information about children and their brain development, a tour of the center and opportunities to sign up for free reading diagnostics and a free consultation, according to the release. Appetizers will also be available, along with informational handouts.

For more information or to register, go to bit.ly/brainbalance.