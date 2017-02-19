Brush fires kept Windsor firefighters busy Thursday | MyWindsorNow.com

Greeley hit a record high of 75 degrees on Thursday which broke a record of 74 set in 2011.

Windsor firefighters stayed busy Thursday, chasing rogue flare-ups throughout their district.

Firefighters throughout northern Colorado that day stayed active, responding to several fires all afternoon that were fueled by high temperatures and dry conditions.

“It feels like just a typical July day, not a February day,” said Herb Brady, Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue chief, while 20 firefighters from Windsor and nearby Ault-Pierce Fire Department fought the last of three fires in their district Thursday afternoon.

The high temperature in Greeley reached 75 degrees, setting a record for the day.

Welcome to February, said Jim Kalina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

“February typically is a dry month for us. It’s one of the driest months of the year,” Kalina said. “We don’t usually get a lot of precipitation in February.”

By about 4 p.m., Thursday, the Windsor area’s biggest fire, which had grown to 70 acres near Weld County roads 23 and 80, was about 90 percent contained after burning about two hours. Between the two agencies they had five brush trucks and four engines respond.

Windsor firefighters responded two others earlier in the day, a small brush fire sparked by a front-end loader malfunction on a dairy farm near Weld County roads 15 and 80, which necessitated the help of Poudre Fire Authority firefighters. The front-end loader was a complete loss in that fire, Brady said.

Just south of Windsor was a small grass fire that they were able to put out quickly.

The day was busy in southern Weld, as well, as firefighters from Frederick Firestone Fire Protection District responded to what they thought was a brush fire threatening an oil and gas storage facility around Weld roads 7 and 12.

David Puccetti, division chief for Frederick Firestone Fire Protection District, said the fire was minimal, less than an acre, and it didn’t damage any structures.

Platteville-Gilcrest firefighters responded earlier in the afternoon to the area of Weld 40 and Colo. 60, where a tree was on fire, and quickly snuffed it out.

Across the Interstate, Fort Collins firefighters were busy all afternoon with their own fires. Around 2:11 p.m., on the west end of town, one fire damaged one home and several structures, and another fire near the Larimer County landfill, was caused by a discarded cigarette.

Temperatures haven’t helped the situation after the brush has been blown dry, Brady said.

“With these winter conditions, the fire load is high,” Brady said. “The brush is blown dry, and in the summer at least have some moisture going, now it’s … like 70, which is a hot day for February.”