Bue: Tragedy works wonders in bringing people together

Today, while writing to you dear readers, we are waiting to see if a hurricane will land in Florida; we have seen what a hurricane can do in Houston. Multiple states have huge fires, and we are lucky to only be experiencing smoke in beautiful Colorado.

What words are there? Do we resign ourselves to sadness and despair? Do we just continue the political bickering and throw our hands in the air? I say NO!

My inspiration comes from watching how people pitch in to help one another when times are hard. No one is asking their rescuer whether they are a Democrat or a Republican. No one is asking the hands cooking for people whose homes are destroyed if they are here legally. This past weekend I watched people in my spiritual community who live on small, fixed incomes dig deep to give to our Houston support fund. I'm talking with a couple of people who are willing to leave their lives here for a month or more to go shovel and lift and tote, and I'm watching the people of Houston do the same for and with each other.

And, of course, this is how it is. It is always like this when there is a storm or a catastrophe. Which made me wonder why we don't have this expectation of Congress? Work together. Get dirty. Solve problems. Help people. Do it joyously.

It also makes me wonder if there isn't a larger metaphysical phenomenon here. Maybe the spirit is trying to get through to us: if the only way we can get along is through disaster then we keep having more disasters and maybe, just maybe, if we found ways to be peaceful with one another and we spent more time figuring out how to support one another, then maybe we would calm the storms.

The story of Jesus walking out on to turbulent water and calming the storm is a perfect metaphor for this time. He didn't engage with the storm. He didn't fight the storm. He remained calm within himself first, and because he was calm, he was unaffected by the circumstances around him. And because he was at peace, he brought peace to those around him and "calmed the storm."

Our spiritual self calls for calm and is inspired by peace. I hope you will take a moment, perhaps right now while you are reading, to go within. Take a few deep breaths. Bring the energy of peace and love to all the storms of your own life, then to the storms facing so many others. Know with me that the United States is like Hogwarts: "help is always available to those who ask for it." And remember that you are the hands and heart of spirit: God can only do for any of us what It can do through each of us. Then simply do what you are called to do to help. Pray. Work together. Get dirty. Solve problems. Help people. Do it joyously.

"It is quite a burden lifted when we realize that we do not have to move the world — it is going to move anyway. This realization does not lessen our duty or social obligation. It clarifies it. It enables us to do joyously, and free from morbidity, that which we should do in the social state." — Ernest Holmes

May you be blessed and may you be at peace.

— Rev. Barbara Bue is the Sr. Minister and Spiritual Director of New Thought Northern Colo Center for Spiritual Living — a place of love, compassion and radical acceptance.