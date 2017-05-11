Burglary and alcohol offenses rise every year in Weld during the summer; here’s how to avoid being victimized | MyWindsorNow.com

Greeley is not a city prone to drastic swings in crime, said Gus Rojo, a crime analyst for the Greeley Police Department. But police do see rises in property and persons crimes during the summer months. He provided these numbers to help illustrate his point.

An oft-cited piece of conventional wisdom holds that crime goes up in the summertime.

Police in Weld County don't see an increase in all crimes during the summer months, but there are a few — most notably alcohol-related crimes and property crimes — that do increase.

"It's happened every year since I got here," said Gus Rojo, a crime analyst with the Greeley Police Department. As an example, burglaries roughly double in the summer months from winter: In December, there were 26 burglaries; last July, there were 58 burglaries. That was a continuing trend from 2015 and 2014.

Understanding the reasons for the increase in these crimes also can help residents avoid becoming a victim of those crimes. Listed are a few tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of crime this summer:

Lock up when you leave

Summer is an opportune time for criminals because homeowners are often away from their houses enjoying the weather. If they don't lock their doors and windows, though, they make themselves a target for crime. Rojo said he's even seen houses with garage doors left wide open.

People are also more apt to leave for vacations during the summer months, which leaves their houses exposed to burglaries for extended periods of time. To combat this, Greeley Police Chief Jerry Garner said it is important for residents to have a neighbor watch their home while they're gone.

Don't leave property out in the open

Longer, warmer days mean people are more apt to roam Weld County's streets and roads on a motorcycle or an ATV, but leaving those vehicles outside at the end of a long day creates perfect opportunities for criminals to steal them — the Greeley Police Department last summer shut down a ring of thieves responsible for a rash of such thefts throughout the city. It's a problem countywide, though, said Cpl. Matt Turner of the Weld County Sheriff's office. He said even leaving vehicles on a trailer doesn't necessarily guarantee immunity from theft — criminals can hook up a vehicle to a trailer, he said, and steal whatever is on it.

Be conscious of the message you're sending

Turner said in some ways, leaving property outside a home can advertise what is inside a home, which might make home burglary more appealing to criminals and open residents to more victimization. It's another reason to put things inside, he said.

Remember, Weld County is getting bigger

Northern Colorado's population has skyrocketed in recent years. Most of those people come to the state for legitimate reasons, Rojo said, but inevitably, it has led to an increase in crime. He said he thinks some people are still caught off guard by that fact and don't prepare for it. "A surprising number of people don't lock their cars here," he said. Increased traffic through the county — especially in the summer months — also contributes to crime, Turner said, because criminals coming from another place have more opportunities to commit a quick steal.

There's no ironclad guarantee against victimization, Turner said, but preparing for the worst-case scenario can help reconnect victims with their property. He suggested documenting the serial number of important items. If they are stolen, that identification can prove invaluable to officers.

Alcohol-related offenses

Being proactive against alcohol-related offenses is simpler — Garner stressed the importance of just being responsible when drinking. He said Greeley police officers encounter more drunk drivers during the summer months, something Turner said deputies also see. Garner said people in general are out and about more in the summertime, including those who gather to drink. A designated driver should be a person who has not been drinking at all, he said, not simply the person who has had the least to drink. He also emphasized the need to call 911 if motorists see other drivers drunk on the road.