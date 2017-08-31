Burlington Stores to host Johnstown opening celebrations next weekend

Burlington Stores, a national off-price retailer, is opening a new store Sept. 8 in Johnstown at Johnstown Plaza, 4832 Thompson Parkway, which is near Interstate 25 and U.S. 34.

The 40,000-square-foot store will be open 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. This new Burlington store hired approximately 75 associates, according to a news release from Burlington.

"We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in the Johnstown community, bringing even more jobs to the neighborhood and providing local residents with a valued shopping experience," CEO Tom Kingsbury said in a news release.

On Sept. 8, a ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m., and shoppers will be allowed to browse the store for the first time.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9, a day of "family fun" is planned for customers. The first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote bag, and there will be opportunities for gift card giveaways, kids' activities, popcorn and more, according to the news release.