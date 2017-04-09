Business After Hours event to take place Wednesday | MyWindsorNow.com

The annual Business After Hours event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Windsor Downtown Development Authority Arts and Heritage Center, 116 5th St. in Windsor.

The event is a way for community members to meet with local business owners to make connections and network.

The event also will debut the Trees Color Our Town exhibit. It will showcase Arbor Day posters and poetry by Windsor K-8 students highlighting the importance of trees in the community. Food and prizes also will be available.