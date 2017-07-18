Camp Windsor gives children a new summer option | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department offers a need-based scholarship for the department’s programs. For more information go to https://www.windsorgov.com/193/Reduced-Fee-Program .

The cost of the camp is $180 per five-day week, which Matt Kraus, recreation supervisor, said is intended to cover the cost of the five summer employees and one field trip per week.

Camp Windsor, a new summer camp the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department now offers, is held from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and is open to children from the ages of 6-13, those who have completed kindergarten and are below seventh grade.

Georgia Beavers-Stanford, 6, was crushed when she found out she can't ride the water slide at Chimney Park by herself.

At the start of the summer, she rode the slide during Camp Windsor with a camp leader. She really wanted a chance to do it herself. She just wasn't tall enough.

Beavers-Stanford was one of a group of kids who spent most of their summer with Camp Windsor, the first full-day camp offered by Windsor's Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, said Matt Kraus, Windsor's recreation supervisor.

"We felt it was filling a need for the community," Kraus said. "And with the expansion of the rec center it kind of seemed like the right time to do that."

The camp is comprised of 11 week-long sessions, with four weeks remaining this summer.

Many of the children who have attended so far signed up for most of the summer, Kraus said. The sessions give parents the option to work the camp schedule around their schedule. For instance, parents could opt their children out of the camp for a week during the Fourth of July.

The department has done specialty camps before, such as soccer and science camps, but Kraus said having an all-day camp gave parents a place to take their children for the summer.

"It's a safe environment for them to come hang out with friends and just have fun over the summer," he said.

The majority of the camp has been at the set capacity of 28-30 children, Kraus said.

"With the available vehicles, that's really the max we can do," he said. "In the future we'd like to expand and offer it to more kids."

The five summer employees who run the camp said it has been a bit of a challenge because they have to develop activities for a broad age range, as the camp is open to kids ages 6-13. A combination of arts and crafts, swimming — both at the Community Recreation Center and the outdoor pool at Chimney Park — and educational trips to museums has kept both the children and organizers busy.

Addy Heward, 9, said she visited an art museum for the first time. She said she also enjoyed the arts and crafts activities the camp leaders organized.

"I like playing with the beads and the magnet tiles," she said. "And I like spending time with the teachers."

Heward, who goes to Grandview Elementary School, said she met other children who attend Grandview who she had never met before, something the camp leaders said they enjoyed watching happen.

"You get to do all this stuff and play with friends that you haven't met," Heward said.

With four weeks left, camp leader Christine Crowe said the children are like siblings now, especially those who have been part of the program for multiple weeks. Many children called to each other across the pool, shared their goggles and laughed as they splashed Thursday morning at Chimney Park.

Brandon Shaffer, 11, who cheered for Beavers-Stanford as she splashed into the pool at the bottom of the slide, said the Chimney Park water slide and making friends were two of his favorite parts of the camp.

"I made my first friend in the neighborhood," he said.

On Thursday, Beavers-Stanford finally got to go down the water slide on her own. She raced up the steps with her friends over and over, laughing with them as they slid down.

"It's really fun," she said. "And you get to go swimming three times in a row."