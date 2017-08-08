Cancer survivor opens business in Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

I Love Lucy’s Home Medical Supply and Equipment, a new business that opened Monday in Windsor, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, at 1295 Main St Suite 2. For more information, call owner Lucia Sodre at (970) 818-0110.

When Lucia Sodre was 18, she found a lump in her throat.

She was soon told she had cancer.

Now, the 27-year-old is cancer-free and has opened a new business in Windsor.

Sodre hopes her medical supply store, I Love Lucy's Home Medical Supply and Equipment, will help others who experience life-altering health issues.

At-home medical equipment became suddenly necessary for Sodre after she had surgery to remove the tumor on her throat.

After her surgery, Sodre used a machine at home to keep her throat clear. She said she had little help learning how to use the equipment, so Sodre also had to learn how to use the machine on her own.

Sodre wanted to help others avoid the struggle of learning how to use medical equipment at home, so she began learning how the equipment works.

Her new store a variety of supplies, and Sodre can teach customers how to use them.

Shortly after her surgery, Sodre also had to use a cane to walk. She said her cane was heavy and embarrassing.

"Who wants to be an 18-year-old girl with a cane?" she said.

Teaching customers how to use the equipment they need is a big focus for Sodre, but having colorful options is important to her, too. When she was first struggling with a new scar on her neck, Sodre said the last thing she needed was embarrassment about the equipment she had to use.

"Just because you're going through an illness or a difficulty in your life and you have certain limitations doesn't mean that you don't want to be normal, that you don't want to look good," she said. "And it doesn't mean that you're done living."

Her challenges started before she was diagnosed with cancer, as she dropped out of high school to work and help her family while pursuing a GED. Now, as the first person in her family to own their own business, Sodre hopes she can inspire others to believe in themselves and the possibility of reaching their goals.

"I would have never imagined that I could have ever owned my own business," she said.

The Florida native said Windsor already feels like home for her and her husband, Brian.

"We're excited to be in this community here in Windsor," she said.

When customers come into her shop, she hopes they ask about her scar. If they do, Sodre said she can share her story and maybe put them at ease to share theirs and let her help.