Candlelight vigil set Sunday to honor victims in Charlottesville

Area residents are planning a candlelight vigil Sunday night to honor Heather Heyer, who died during this past weekend's riots in Charlottesville, Va., and other victims of the incident.

The event, which may have speakers and songs, will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, at Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley. Participants should bring their own candles.

Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 people were injured when a car slammed into a group of counter-protesters during a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalists. The groups clashed over the planned removal of Confederate monuments. Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at the scene of a crash that resulted in death.