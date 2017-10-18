Car repair shop’s opening to include complimentary oil changes

Christian Brothers Automotive, a new car repair shop in Windsor, will offer complimentary oil changes for the first 100 customers to schedule an appointment to celebrate its opening Monday, Oct. 23.

The store, at 1635 Main St., is the first Christian Brothers in Windsor and the 10th in Colorado, according to a news release from Christian Brothers Automotive.

Those interested in a complimentary oil change should book an appointment online or call 970-460-6602 during business hours.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will also be planned for later this fall.