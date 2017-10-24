Car that veered into lake and killed three was reported as stolen to Evans police

Greeley Fire Marshal Pete Morgan said that while the department’s dive team stays busy, incidents such as Monday morning’s retrieval from the lake are rare. More often, he said, the dive team helps police collect evidence or helps to rule out the presence of a cadaver in the case of a missing person.

Police officers are investigating an early-morning traffic crash in which a car veered off the road into a lake in north Greeley on Monday and left all three males inside the car dead.

The three occupants of the a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, all of Greeley, were identified as: Michael James Marshall, 19, Juan Jose Gutierrez, 19, and Victor Galvan, 30.

As the investigation got underway, police learned the vehicle involved was stolen, according to a news release from the department.

According to a news release from Greeley Fire Marshal Pete Morgan, witnesses saw the car, which police later identified as a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, speed off the road at about 5:50 a.m. into a lake near the intersection of 47th Avenue and O Street. In total, 15 firefighters responded to the call, along with two engines, a battalion chief and the department's dive rescue team. They initially had trouble entering the water, as the lake was surrounded by a 50-foot embankment, but by about 6:30 a.m. they were able to gain access to the lake through the property of a nearby business. About an hour later, they were able to remove two people from the water and take them to North Colorado Medical Center. They retrieved a third person at about 8 a.m., who also was taken to the hospital.

A midmorning news release from Greeley police Capt. Mark Jones stated all three people died. The release added the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Greeley police Lt. Roy Smith confirmed the Pathfinder was reported as stolen Oct. 5 to the Evans Police Department.

Recommended Stories For You

Charley Armstrong, who works at nearby Countryside Large Animal Veterinary Services, said the crash happened long before employees at the office arrived, but she said police had traffic blocked when she arrived for work. She said they let office employees through the road block to get to work. She said police kept the area blocked off for another few hours after she arrived.

It wasn't the first time she's seen a crash on the rural stretch of O Street on the city's northern edge.

"I've only been here for six months and there's been three or four (crashes)," she said.

In 2015, a 56-year-old Windsor man died at the intersection of 47th Avenue and O Street when he tried to take a tight curve in a cement mixing truck and the vehicle rolled.

Still, the intersection might not be as dangerous as it appears. Sgt. Fred Meyer, who heads the Greeley Police Department's traffic unit, said there have been only two injury-causing accidents in the area in the past year.