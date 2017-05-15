CDOT announces delay of metering devices for on-ramps along I-25 | MyWindsorNow.com

Although meter lights are in place on north Interstate 25 ramps, those meters aren't working yet.

The Colorado Department of Transportation on Monday announced the reason for the delay.

"Metering originally was scheduled to begin last week, but due to a holdup to obtain technical equipment, the start of ramp metering is delayed until further notice," the department said in a news release.

CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson said it sounded like there was some equipment on backorder the department expected to have by now, but that equipment hasn't yet arrived.

The ramp metering systems, which are basically traffic signals along entrance ramps to a highway, allow traffic to enter a highway at a rate dependent upon the conditions of the highway traffic, according to the release.

To put it simply, CDOT has equipment that monitors both I-25 traffic and traffic on the on-ramps. If it gets too congested, the meters start operating.

The meters at both Colo. 392 on-ramps, as well as the southbound on-ramp at Harmony Road will be the first in this area.