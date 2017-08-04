CDOT, State Patrol, to launch DUI enforcement campaign | MyWindsorNow.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol will launch a joint DUI enforcement campaign beginning today, timed to coincide with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

According to a news release from CDOT spokesman Sam Cole, the focus of the campaign, although meant to time with the rally, is not exclusively motorcycles. Law enforcement will target anyone operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. But, due to the high volume of people traveling through Colorado to South Dakota and a spike in motorcycle fatalities in 2016, the departments decided to launch the effort, which will last until Aug. 14.

The release states 92 police agencies will join CDOT and Colorado State Patrol in the effort, but the Greeley Police Department declined to take part in the campaign.

"We are just doing what we normally do," Garner said. "DUIs are something we always emphasize."

The release states motorists will see additional officers on duty and checkpoints set up throughout the state. According to the release, a first-time DUI can cost more than $13,500, and subsequent DUIs cost even more.