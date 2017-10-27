CDOT to host public meeting for future of U.S. 34

The Colorado Department of Transportation will host two public meetings regarding the planning and environmental linkages study of U.S. 34.

The purpose of the public meeting is to inform and gather input from the public on the U.S. 34 study and present the alternatives evaluation process. The study focuses on the U.S. 34 corridor from west of Loveland in Larimer County to the east of Greeley in Weld County, according to a news release. The outcome of the PEL study will be an implementation plan addressing safety and mobility needs for the corridor. The plan will identify immediate, mid-term, and long-term projects within the project limits.

The meetings are:

» 5-7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Colorado Department of Transportation Region 4 building, 10601 W. 10th St. Presentation begins at 5:30 pm.

» 4-7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Best Western (I-25 and US 34) at 5542 E. U.S. 34, Loveland. Presentations at 4:30 and 6 pm.

Maps, displays, and members of the project team will be available at the public meetings. All materials from the meetings will be posted to the US 34 CDOT website at: us34pel.codot.us.

For general questions or concerns regarding the proposed project, email us34pel@codot.us.