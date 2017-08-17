CDOT to kick off annual Labor Day DUI enforcement campaign

The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and 118 other police agencies throughout the state Friday will launch the Heat is On campaign aimed at heightened enforcement of DUI laws and set to last through Sept. 5.

According to a news release from CDOT spokesman Sam Cole, during last year's campaign, police arrested 974 people, the third highest number of arrests in the program's 14-year history.

The enforcement campaign coincides with the department's Before You Go, Know program, in which CDOT has partnered with BACtrack, a leading manufacturer of breathalyzers. According to the release, BACtrack is offering a 20 percent discount through the end of September to Colorado residents who wish to buy a breathalyzer. Residents can go to HeatIsOnColorado.com or BACtrack.com and use the code "CDOT" to receive the discount and free shipping, the release states.