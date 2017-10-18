Celebrating Women: Advocacy group to host gala to honor all women

Celebrating women

Friends of A Woman’s Place will host its 24th Annual Celebrating Women Gala at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley. General admission tickets are $25 and $10 for students at the UCCC Box Office or online at “>http://www.ucstars.com or call (970) 356-5000. All proceeds will benefit A Woman’s Place, Weld County’s only domestic violence safehouse. The evening will feature the Greeley group, “The Burroughs,” and a dessert and champagne reception.

This year’s honorees are:

» Emily Kemme, Arts Leader

She has been heavily involved in the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra for more than 20 years, now serving her second term as board president. Her first novel, “In Search of Sushi Tora,” was awarded as finalist for First Novel in 2012 Next Generation Indie Book Awards and her second novel, “Drinking the Knock Water,” has just been awarded as a finalist in Chick Lit of 2017 Next Generation Indie Book Awards and received a CIPA EVVY award.

“I did live my life around the arts. They’re very important to me, and they’re essential to our community to have a well balanced life. Everything I can do to promote the arts, I’ll do. … I’m very pleased to be lending my name to anything that I can to eradicate domestic violence, what I see is an imbalance of civility between human relationships.”

» Patty Gates, Business Leader

She is the branch president and chief operations officer for FMS Bank, following a 30 year banking career as resident of Greeley. She has served two years as the chairwoman of the Greeley Chamber of Commerce, two years as chairwoman of the Greeley Stampede Committee, Women2Women, A Woman’s Place, and the American Cancer Society and its Leadership Council. She has also served on the Business Advisory Committee for School District 6. In 2016, she was named Citizen of the Year by the Greeley Area Realtor Association.

“Every day I try to learn something new to make a difference, both where I work and in the community. I am a huge cheerleader for Greeley and a huge champion for community banking, those things work hand in hand, I believe. I want to make a difference. And whether it’s in the lives of folks through volunteer work, or if I can make a difference in one employee’s life, that would be huge.”

» Jean Daviet, Visionary in STEM

Daviet is an active retired professional involved on the boards of Women2Women, the League of Women Voters, and Northern Colorado Women in Business, and Habitat for Humanity. She supports the arts, loves opera, the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra and never misses a chance to promote topics of STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

Daviet grew up solving math problems at the dinner table. Dinnertime talk propelled her to program her first computer in 1962 and be one of 11 women in a class of 600 men in the engineering program at Northeastern University in Boston. Today, she never misses the chance to inspire youths in the sciences.

“My grandchildren know a day with Nana is going to be full of math problems. Looking at a shadow from a tree, with little bit of geometry, you could figure out how tall it is.”

» Lois Ann Onorato, Community Champion

Milliken Citizen of the Year, R.S.V.P. (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) Lifetime Achievement Award, inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Greeley-Weld Senior Foundation. She advocates tirelessly for seniors, and her efforts have yielded a Senior Center in the Milliken Community Complex, the Dove Valley Senior Housing project in Milliken, and the Milliken History Museum, and was a leader in 4H. She’s worked for the Town of Milliken, both as an employee and a volunteer in the fire district, as a business assistant, as the seniors’ program coordinator, and she was a town trustee. She also spent six years on the Weld County Fair Board, and last year, she chaired Weld County Commissioner’s Julie Cozad’s election campaign.

“I like to be around people. I’m really just a people person. I like people and to be around them. … And I’m getting up there where I should retire. But I have no desire to quit volunteer work.”

» Stephanie Torrez, Leader in Education

Assistant Vice President for Student Success at the University of Northern Colorado. She is responsible for the One-Stop, which will streamline services for students in the new Campus Commons, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open in the 2018-19 academic year. She frequently volunteers her time to mentor staff and students on campus and is often called upon to serve on community boards, scholarship committees, and non-profit organizations within the community.

“I think it’s really cool that I’m being honored for education. It’s been a game-changer for me in my personal life. When I started college, my parents lost their jobs, and it was a big deal for me to still go to school. I finished my high school year with my family on food stamps. It was really stressful to consider going to college. I didn’t have people in high school who thought I was college ready. And my entire career has been in higher ed. To my critics and own personal critic, it’s amazing this has been my career.”

Source: Friends of a Woman’s Place