Charlie Daniels will play in Greeley at the Colorado Energy Festival | MyWindsorNow.com

$65 to see Charlie Daniels and Little Texas and go to the BBQ cook off.

$45 to see Charlie Daniels and Little Texas at Island Grove Regional Park.

At 6 p.m., gates will open to the Greeley Stampede Arena for a show consisting of three artists: Whiskey Rebellion, Little Texas and the Charlie Daniels Band. All events on May 20 are open to the public.

From 1-5 p.m. the Colorado BBQ Cook-Off, presented by Innovative Foods in Evans, will feature several northern Colorado backyard chefs to showcase their barbecue at Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave. There will also be a bikes and bikinis event.

The tournament, gala and all donations collected throughout the day will go toward buying concert tickets for disabled vets at the Weld County Veterans Affairs Office. Donations will also go toward the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Colorado Energy Golf Tournament and Gala will take place at Boomerang Links, 7309 4th St. in Greeley. It will feature two vehicle hole-in-one contests by Greeley Harley-Davidson, food and entertainment.

Charlie Daniels still writes his own tunes.

Songwriting is a God-given talent, he said, and even at 80 years old, he doesn't plan to waste it. He has a brand new fiddle tune he'll play in Greeley.

Sometimes songwriting is a lot like popping popcorn, Daniels said. It's easy. Sometimes, he labors over it. He'll hold onto ideas for years until they reach fruition, he said.

He'll play the new tune, as well as some standbys including the fiddle favorite, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," May 20 at the Colorado Energy Festival at the Greeley Stampede Arena at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

He makes sure to play that song at every show because he knows how much people enjoy it. The song came out in 1979, but he never tires of playing it for his fans. Plus the song made him really famous.

"I love all the songs I play," Daniels said. "I've been playing the same songs over and over again, and I always enjoy them."

The Colorado Energy Festival is part of the U.S. Energy Tour. This is the first time it'll stop in Greeley. The event celebrates folks who work in the energy sector while connecting them with the community.

Jason Marmon, executive director of the U.S. Energy Tour organization, said he chose Greeley to host the Colorado festival because of its significant energy prominence in Weld County: About 90 percent of oil activity in the state is conducted in Weld.

Much of the country music scene has changed. What's popular on the radio right now doesn't have much to do with fiddles.

Daniels, who made a living off his fiddle playing and songs that featured it, said some of that change is good, and some of it is bad.

"Some people have music that will last and some people don't," Daniels said. "It's hard to tell who's going to do what until it happens."

Daniels said his band never claimed to be one genre, which has allowed them to be more versatile. But he's known for his exceptional fiddle playing and his country, bluegrass and Southern Rock music. Last year, he released his latest album, "Night Hawk," and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

His method seems to be working given he's been in the business since the 1950s. When he learned of the opportunity to perform in Greeley during the Colorado Energy Festival, he was excited and ready to play.

"Every night we give it the best we've got," Daniels said. "That hasn't changed."

— Kelly Ragan writes features and covers health for The Greeley Tribune. Have a tip? Want to share your story? Call (970) 392-4424, email kragan@greeleytribune.com or connect on Twitter @kelly_raygun.