Cheyenne VA to conduct ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’ training starting this week | MyWindsorNow.com

The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center will conduct its annual "No Veteran Dies Alone" training from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays starting this week through Sept. 14 in the medical center's auditorium, 2360 E. Pershing Blvd. in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Mature volunteers from all walks of life are needed in a variety of positions including program coordination, clerical support and patient and family support.

According to VA Chaplain Carol Carr, the facility's 20-hour training program prepares volunteers in honoring veterans, meeting the emotional needs of those who would otherwise be alone at the end of life and providing support to family members keeping a vigil.

Those interested in participating should contact the Cheyenne VA Medical Center's Voluntary Services at (307) 778-7317 or Chaplain Services at (307) 778-7377.