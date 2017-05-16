Children can bowl for free this summer at The Summit | MyWindsorNow.com

Children can bowl for free this summer at The Summit

The Summit, 4455 Fairgrounds Ave., will be participating in the Kids Bowl Free program this summer.

According to a news release from Joe Rosner, the general manager, the program provides children ages 15 and younger with two free games of bowling every day in the summer, through Oct. 31.

The release states the program is "a great way to spend time together without breaking the bank."

Parents can register their children at http://www.KidsBowlFree.com/TheSummit. Registered families will receive emailed coupons valid for two free games of bowling for each child each day of the week, according to the release.

The Summit is offering Kids Bowl Free as a way to give back to the local community for its support, according to the release. For more information visit http://www.PlayAtTheSummit.com.