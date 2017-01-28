 Chris Birdwell’s family donates special art to Windsor High School | MyWindsorNow.com

Chris Birdwell’s family donates special art to Windsor High School

The family of Chris Birdwell presents Windsor High School Assistant Principal Dick Thomas with a framed piece of art Wednesdy titled âOHNEDâ which stands for âoath has no expiration date.â Birdwell was a sergeant in the US Army and a 2005 Windsor High School graduate. He was killed on August 27, 2012 in Kalagush, Afghanistan. Pictured left to right, Sydney Shardt, Doris Birdwell, Jim Birdwell, Pam Birdwell, Thomas, Wes Love and Tony Gavin.

The family of Chris Birdwell presented a special work of art to Windsor High School Wednesday.

Birdwell was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and a 2005 Windsor High School graduate. He was killed Aug. 27, 2012, in Kalagush, Afghanistan.

In his memory, his family presented Assistant Principal Dick Thomas with a framed piece titled “OHNED,” which stands for, “Oath has no expiration date,” according to a news release from Windsor High.

The piece will be displayed at Windsor High in honor of all fallen U.S. soldiers from past and current wars.