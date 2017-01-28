Chris Birdwell’s family donates special art to Windsor High School | MyWindsorNow.com

The family of Chris Birdwell presented a special work of art to Windsor High School Wednesday.

Birdwell was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and a 2005 Windsor High School graduate. He was killed Aug. 27, 2012, in Kalagush, Afghanistan.

In his memory, his family presented Assistant Principal Dick Thomas with a framed piece titled “OHNED,” which stands for, “Oath has no expiration date,” according to a news release from Windsor High.

The piece will be displayed at Windsor High in honor of all fallen U.S. soldiers from past and current wars.