Christmas tree recycling | MyWindsorNow.com

Bill Bartel of Windsor recycles his family’s Christmas tree Thursday at the Brush Recycling Site, 801 Diamond Valley Drive.

Windsor will recycle live Christmas trees with valid brush permits for free at the site. Free permits can be acquired at the site, the Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., or the Community Recreation Center, 250 11th St.

Trees must have neither decorations nor lights, and staff will not accept artificial trees.

The site is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, November through February. However, the site will open for extended hours during the holiday season:

» Jan. 1: Closed.

» Jan. 2-6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to http://www.windsorgov.com/brushrecycling or call (970) 674-2400.