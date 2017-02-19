Class 5A, 4A basketball brackets released, five Weld teams to play this week | MyWindsorNow.com

The class 5A and 4A boys and girls basketball tournament brackets were released Sunday.

Weld County will have five teams at the tournament between the four separate brackets. The games this week will be played at the home court of the highest seed.

Windsor girls are the highest seed of the Weld teams at No. 5 in the class 4A tournament. The Wizards (17-6, 12-2 Tri-Valley) will have a bye in the first round, and will play Friday against the winner of No. 28 Glenwood Springs (11-12, 7-5 Western Slope) and No. 37 Erie (10-13,5-9 Tri-Valley).

On the boys side, the only team with a first-round bye is No. 8 Northridge (20-3, 14-0 Northern). The team will either face league-foe No. 25 Mountain View (12-11, 6-8) or No. 40 The Classical Academy (9-14, 6-10 Colorado Springs Metro) on Saturday.

Greeley West will represent the county in boys class 5A when the No. 48 Spartans (9-14, 2-10 Front Range) face No. 17 Vista Ridge (17-6, 11-2 Pikes Peak) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will go on to play No. 16 Lakewood (17-6, 11-3 Jeffco).

The Roosevelt boys (8-15, 3-11 Tri-Valley) are the No. 48 seed and will face No. 17 Widefield (16-7, 12-4 Colorado Springs Metro) on Wednesday.

The Weld girls action will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday with No. 31 Greeley Central (15-8, 11-3 Northern) hosting No. 34 Pueblo County (11-12, 5-5 South Central). The winner will play No. 2 Pueblo West (20-3, 9-1 South Central).

The remaining class brackets haven’t been released yet.