Clearview Library District Board to vote on possible ballot issue | MyWindsorNow.com

Clearview Library District Board to vote on possible ballot issue

The Clearview Library District Board will host a special meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St., according to the library website.

During the meeting, the board will vote on whether the issue of a mill levy increase will be put on the ballot in November, according to Casey Lansinger, public services manager for the library district.

The library has hosted three public meetings this year to review design plans for the possible new library. During the most recent meeting, library Director Ann Kling said the mill levy increase would mean a person with a $300,000 home would have an increase of $5 a month, or $60 a year.

The current library building is about 17,000 square feet, Kling said, while the new design includes 37,000 square feet, creating more space for events and programs.

Kling said the project would cost about $25 million.