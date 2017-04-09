Clearview Library District patrons excited for new, expanded spaces possible at proposed new library in Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

More information about the proposed new library and a form for patrons to list their thoughts about a new library can be found online at http://bit.ly/2o25FaA .

Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture have begun the process of designing the proposed new library. They held the first of several meetings to gather public input on the design process.

Last year officials bought a piece of land, northwest of Colo. 392 and 257 near Windsor Lake, as the site of their prospective new building.

Clearview Library District officials want to build a new, larger library to accommodate the growth in library patrons and programs.

For almost half an hour, library patrons wrote down their ideas, thoughts, hopes and dreams for a new library on small notes and stuck them to a series of posters along the Windsor-Severance Library's wall.

By the end of Tuesday night's meeting, a group of more than 30 people created a collage of multi-color notes along the posters. Although the ideas for the proposed new library varied, a theme emerged: Most asked for separated spaces, each focusing on elements intentionally designed to feature a specific style of use — such as story times, community meetings, classes or play.

"It's exciting," said library patron Barbra Jones as she thought about what to write on her next note.

This past year, library officials said the district needs to expand into a larger library facility in order to keep up with the growing number of patrons and the services they use. After months of studying several locations and conducting a feasibility study to assist the process, district officials closed on a 5.76-acre lot at Greenspire Drive and East Main Street for $925,000 in December.

“The goal, was to hear how the community envisions their new library. Not just want kind of spaces and uses they want their library to have, but with that style and spirit should the architects design the proposed new building.” Craig BouckBarker Rinker Seacat Architecture CEO

Located northwest of the Colo. 257 and Colo. 392 intersection and near Windsor lake, the property will house the district's next library. To make that dream a reality, district officials will have to consider funding options from bonds to mill levy overrides, either way requiring a vote from library district residents.

Jones explained she's lived in the area for a long time and been an avid user of the library. Now that the district has begun the process of planning a new, larger library near the town's eastern edge, she said she's eager to participate in the process of designing the facility.

Library district officials hired Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture — the same firm that worked on Windsor's Community Recreation Center expansion — to design the new library, and Tuesday night the firm met with the community.

The goal, explained the firm's CEO, Craig Bouck, was to hear how the community envisions its new library — not just what kinds of spaces and uses they want their library to have, but with what styles and spirits.

Over the next several months, the firm will go through its early design process. As the firm works to design the proposed 35,000-square-foot building — almost twice the size of the district's current 17,000-square-foot structure — the architects will incorporate several public meetings to gather input, direction and feedback from the community.

At Tuesday's meeting, the architects didn't have any drawings or concepts for Windsor's library to present. They just wanted to lay out a timeline for the new library and start collecting information.

After Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture finishes its design of the new building, library officials will have to decide if they want to ask voter to support the new building in the November election or wait until another year. If the library board takes the financial issue to a vote this year and it gets approved, construction could begin by 2018, with the new library finished sometime in early 2019, said Daniel Matoba, Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture project manager.