Clearview Library District programs popular among patrons | MyWindsorNow.com

Anthony Perez knows many of the kids who stopped by his after-school crafts program by name.

Perez, the outreach assistant in the Clearview Library District, looked over their shoulders at the Windsor- Severance Library as they built birdhouses and birdfeeders with paint and, yes, power drills.

"What other class allows kids to use power tools?" said Megan Grove, attending the program with her young sons. "I love this class."

Many of the kids are regulars at programs Perez and other employees have hosted at the Clearview Library District.

Programs are offered daily at the library and are available for all ages and interests, and usually at no cost.

"We want to offer dynamic programing for our patrons and empower them to explore different interests," said Casey Lansinger, Clearview Library District public services manager.

Perez led the crafting for the STEAM Makers program, which focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The program for ages 10 and older constructed birdhouses, while the 5- to 9-year-olds made birdfeeders. Children from both programs interacted with each other, their parents and the program leaders as they used everyday supplies like coffee ground cans and water bottles to craft the birdhouses and birdfeeders.

"I don't like to give them too many restraints," Perez said. "But sometimes I'll leave a few pictures out to get the imagination going."

Some programs are educational such as learning how to sew or file taxes while others are meant for fun and introduce new interests to patrons.

Lansinger says certain programs like cooking and crafts and those for kids always receive large turnouts including the Lego club.

"Our Lego club has a strong following," she said. "We will often see the same kids returning."

Perez thinks the program is so popular because kids can either compete in the building challenges or explore their creativity. Students come directly from school and are ready to have fun and let loose.

Grove attends programs at the library every week with her children. She says they love the variety of programs to choose from.

"Every day of the week there is something to do," Grove said. "This library is amazing."

Grove said her son enjoys PAWS, a program that offers children of all ages to read to service dogs and their owners.

"It's his favorite thing to do since we have no pets at home," Grove said.

Lansinger says staff has the freedom to choose what programs to offer, but they often use feedback from the community to decide.

She also stressed the importance of working with other members in the community. The library, for instance, partnered with Windsor's High Hops Brewery for a beer tasting program where patrons learned how to pair food with beer.

"We are always looking to partner with community members and learn from their expertise," she said.

Lansinger said she often hears community members say they haven't found these programs offered at other libraries.

"We want there to more possibilities beyond books," she said.