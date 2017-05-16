Clearview Library District to hold Bookmobile Pop-up and Cook-off | MyWindsorNow.com

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20

The Clearview Library District is planning its first chili cook off event for this Saturday as part of the annual Bookmobile Day.

Joanne Perko, the president of the library's Board of Trustees, said Bookmobile Day started in 2013 and was held originally in the library parking lot.

"We've outgrown that space," Perko said. "This year we are going to Boardwalk Park."

This year's Bookmobile Pop-up and Cook-off will include a pop-up library, a comedic magician, crafts and activities.

"It's just a great, fun, family-oriented event," Perko said.

Area residents, businesses and organizations will be competing in the chili cook-off, including several town boards.

The recipes for all the different kinds of chili will be released, and everyone who attends the event can vote for their favorite chili.

For a sneak peak, Perko said, the library board chili will be a vegetarian chili called "Orange is the New Black Bean."

Perko said residents can also talk to library staff and board members about the possibility of a new library in Windsor.