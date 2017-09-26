Clearview Library District to hold Dog Days of September carnival

Dog Days of September, a carnival focused on dogs organized by the Clearview Library District, will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St.

The carnival will include a dog parade, dog and human photo booth, dog crafts and adoption dogs from a humane society, according to the library district's website. Dog treats will be available, as well as human food from Curbed Hunger food truck.

No registration is required. For more information, call (970) 686-5603.