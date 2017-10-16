Colorado Ag Water Alliance to host Ag Water Summit on Dec. 5 at The Ranch

LOVELAND — The Colorado Ag Water Alliance will host its biannual Ag Water Summit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 in the McKee Exhibition Hall at The Ranch-Larimer County Fairgrounds, 5280 Arena Circle, in Loveland.

Colorado's Ag Water Summit draws agricultural leaders from across the state, water professionals, elected officials and decision makers to discuss agricultural water issues, according to a news release from the Colorado Ag Water Alliance. Speakers and panels will address how Colorado's producers use water, what role agriculture has in rural and urban Colorado and how the two communities are connected by food and water. There will also be discussion about water quality and what farmers and ranchers across Colorado are doing in regards to efficacy, conservation and dealing with future water shortages, the release stated.

To register for the Summit, go to https://cawasummit.eventbrite.com.